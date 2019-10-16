Ilham Aliyev: Having destroyed mosques sacred to Muslims, Armenia cannot be a friend of Muslim countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenia is trying to establish close cooperation with Muslim countries. However, having destroyed mosques sacred to Muslims around the world, Armenia cannot be a friend of Muslim countries. This vandalism against our religion shows the Islamophobic essence of Armenia,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States in Baku, AZERTAC reported.

“Four resolutions of the UN Security Council have been adopted in relation to the conflict, and they contain an unequivocal demand for an unconditional and complete withdrawal of occupying forces from Azerbaijani lands. Similar decisions and resolutions have been adopted by the Non-Aligned Movement, the OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, NATO, the European Parliament, the Council of Europe and other organizations. Armenia ignores the requirements of these resolutions and decrees and evades fulfillment of its international obligations,” the head of state said.

“Nagorno-Karabakh is historical and original Azerbaijani land. It is an integral part of Azerbaijan. The conflict must be resolved within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with the norms and principles of international law. The final statements of the summits of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States also constantly express support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of state borders. Taking this opportunity, I want to thank our partners who support a fair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az