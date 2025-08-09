Ilham Aliyev holds phone conversation with Recep Tayyip Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a phone call with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the conversation, both leaders hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, rooted in brotherhood and strategic alliance, across various fields, News.Az reports.

The discussion highlighted the significance of documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the U.S., particularly the Joint Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in the presence of the U.S. President, the initialing of the Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the joint appeal to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group. These steps were noted as crucial for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving these outcomes and expressed confidence that the establishment of unimpeded transport links between Azerbaijan’s mainland and its Nakhchivan region would contribute to the prosperity of the entire region.

The head of state highly appreciated the role played by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and brotherly Türkiye in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing gratitude for their support.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated President Ilham Aliyev for his leadership in advancing the regional peace agenda, reaffirming Türkiye’s unwavering support for peace and stability in the region.

The leaders positively noted the start of Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Syria via Türkiye, highlighting its contribution to Syria’s energy security and the enhancement of its population’s social welfare.

During the call, the Presidents also exchanged views on the prospects for Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherly relations.

News.Az