Ilham Aliyev: Human rights and freedoms ensured in Azerbaijan

"The model we apply in public services is considered to be the best in terms of prevention of corruption."

A welcome message from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was read out to participants of the 3rd meeting of the prosecutors, heads of specialized anti-corruption agencies, and ombudspersons of member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).



The message was read out by Fuad Alasgarov, the president’s assistant for work with law enforcement bodies and military issues, APA reported.



The president said in his message that Azerbaijan attaches huge importance to the development of tolerance and building intercultural dialogue on a global scale.



“The declaration of 2017 as ‘Islamic Solidarity Year’ in Azerbaijan and the holding of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku are important contributions in this direction. Baku’s hosting this meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization is yet another significant event,” said President Aliyev.



He stressed that Azerbaijan is a modern country that has ensured sustainable development.



“A system of transparent relations has been created and human rights and freedoms are ensured in our country. The model we apply in public services is considered to be the best in terms of prevention of corruption. This event of the Economic Cooperation Organization will contribute to strengthening cooperation further,” the president added.

