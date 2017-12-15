Ilham Aliyev: Important steps being taken in Azerbaijan to attract youth to science

Ilham Aliyev: Important steps being taken in Azerbaijan to attract youth to science

+ ↺ − 16 px

Important steps are being taken in Azerbaijan to attract young people to science, reads a message from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to participants of the first Congress of Young Scientists.

The president’s message was read out by Ramiz Mehdiyev, head of the Presidential Administration, APA reported.

President Aliyev said in his message that the dynamic growth is the result of the scientific potential of the Azerbaijani people.

“It is important to train young scientists who will be devoted to our national traditions. Important steps are being taken in Azerbaijan to attract young people to science and we believe that our young scientists will be decently representing us in gaining our country worldwide recognition. I’m convinced that the Congress will adopt a comprehensive program on science development,” said the president.

The first Congress of Young Scientists kicked off in Baku on Dec. 15. The Congress was organized jointly by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

News.Az

News.Az