Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new building of Yeni Azerbaijan Party

Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new building of Yeni Azerbaijan Party

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new administrative building of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party has been inaugurated.

The event was attended by President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state cut the symbolic ribbon and familiarized with the conditions created in the building.

Deputy chairman of the Yeni Azerbaijan party Ali Ahmadov informed the head of state about the conditions created in the building.

News.Az

News.Az