Ilham Aliyev inaugurates new building of Yeni Azerbaijan Party
- 18 May 2018 06:39
- 06 Nov 2025 01:39
- Other
The new administrative building of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party has been inaugurated.
The event was attended by President Ilham Aliyev.
The head of state cut the symbolic ribbon and familiarized with the conditions created in the building.
Deputy chairman of the Yeni Azerbaijan party Ali Ahmadov informed the head of state about the conditions created in the building.
News.Az