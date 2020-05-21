Ilham Aliyev: Innovative development is one of main directions of Azerbaijan’s policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Innovative development is one of the main directions of Azerbaijan’s policy, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television during the inauguration of the DOST center No3 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Baku.

The head of state noted that the opening of new DOST centers is a great social initiative.

“As you know, Azerbaijan is showing leadership in this area, and the launch of DOST centers is a clear manifestation of the work carried out in the social sphere and the ongoing reforms. The third center is already opening and the first two centers are also very successful. The popular approval rating has reached 96 percent. The services provided here are, of course, a major innovation in the area of social security. It is no coincidence that several countries have already contacted us in connection with this experience and Azerbaijan is ready to share it,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that about 30 centers are planned to be launched in Azerbaijan.

“I do hope that DOST centers will begin to operate in Baku and throughout the country in the next few years. At the same time, jobs are being created here. I am told that more than 130 jobs are being created in this DOST center, including volunteers involved in the work. The more than 130 services provided here cover, one might say, all services in the social sphere. Thus, the activities of these centers will bring people comfort. At the same time, the important steps in the field of transparency have justified themselves. In addition, the innovations used here are fully consistent with our views on the future, because innovative development is one of the main directions of our policy. Of course, DOST centers operate on the basis of these innovations and there are plans to take additional steps in this direction in the future,” the president added.

