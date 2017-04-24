Ilham Aliyev issues order to allocate financial aid to WW2 veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President has issued an order on payment of lump-sum financial assistance to veterans of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, widows of the fallen fighters, fighters awarded with medal and orders for their self-sacrificing labor at the rear front, APA reported.

According to the order, veterans of the Great Patriotic War 1941-1945 will receive AZN 1,000, widows of the died fighters, persons awarded with medal and orders for their self-sacrificing labor at the rear front, staffs of special units fulfilled tasks for interests of the navies and army fighting within the rear boundaries of fronts or operation zones of the fleet, fighters awarded with the medals and badges for defense of Leningrad city, as well as participants of encirclement of Leningrad city will receive AZN 500.

For this purpose, AZN 7.2 mln has been allocated from the president’s reserve fund for 2017.

News.Az

News.Az