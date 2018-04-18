Ilham Aliyev: Living standards of Azerbaijani citizens will increase in coming years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serious reforms will be carried out in Azerbaijan in the coming years, and the living standards of the country’s citizens will increase, said Azerbaijani Presid

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has made great strides in the fight against poverty.

“The poverty rate in Azerbaijan has dropped from 50 percent to 5.4 percent. The unemployment rate in the country stands at 5 percent,” the president said. “Although the Azerbaijani population has increased by 1.5 million people, the number of jobs has grown to almost this level. We will constantly focus on creating jobs. It is necessary to conduct a more flexible policy to create new jobs.”

The president went on to say that over the past 15 years special attention has been paid to addressing social issues.

“Salaries have increased sevenfold and pensions by over ten times. A social infrastructure is being established. In general, social policy is always in the spotlight. I would like to reiterate that in my future activity I will always focus on the interests and well-being of Azerbaijani citizens,” President Aliyev said.

The head of state also touched upon the issue of internally displaced persons.

“We will not forget about their problems. About 100 new settlements were built for IDPs. Nearly 290,000 IDPs were provided with new housing. Efforts in this direction will continue in the future,” he added.

News.Az

