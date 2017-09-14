Ilham Aliyev meets BP General Director - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 14, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Robert Dudley, BP General Director.

According to Oxu.Az, the sides noted the importance of the agreement on bilateral cooperation signed in Baku

It was noted that the long-term effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP is based on mutual trust.

During the meeting, the sides stressed BP's active participation in the implementation of major projects in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the Order of Friendship to Robert Dudley for his merits in the development of effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and BP.

Then a memory photo was taken.

