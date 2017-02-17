Ilham Aliyev meets Israeli defense minister in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Defense Minister of the State of Israel Avigdor Lieberman in Munich, Germany, Feb. 17, according to Trend.

The sides discussed various aspects of Azerbaijan-Israel relations.

Lieberman recalled his visit to Azerbaijan as foreign minister.

They highlighted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s successful visit to Azerbaijan last year.

The sides hailed military and technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, and discussed future collaboration in this area.

News.Az

News.Az