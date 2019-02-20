Ilham Aliyev meets with EIB vice-president

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Vazil Hudak.

Underlining that the organization of meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council has become a good tradition, President Ilham Aliyev said that targets set for these important events have been achieved.

Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Vazil Hudak stressed the importance of meetings of the Advisory Council in terms of the successful implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project. He noted the significance of provision of financial support by the bank, which is the European Union`s main financial institution, for the Southern Gas Corridor. Touching upon large-scale regional transport projects involving Azerbaijan, Vazil Hudak pointed out that the European Investment Bank is interested in financing such transport and other projects.

Expressing gratitude for support for the project, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that this is one of the biggest projects financed by the European Investment Bank in the region. Saying that the Southern Gas Corridor is a sustainable project, President Ilham Aliyev noted that these loans demonstrate support of the European Investment Bank and European Union for the project.

They also exchanged views on cooperation opportunities in various areas.

News.Az

