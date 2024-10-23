Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Republic of Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Srpska of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Kazan, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

Milorad Dodik conveyed the greetings of Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović to the head of state.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and requested to convey his own regards to the Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina.Milorad Dodik thanked Azerbaijan for its support. He extended his congratulations on the complete restoration of the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty."You are a strong leader of sovereign Azerbaijan. Without a strong leader, there cannot be a strong state," said Milorad Dodik, noting with satisfaction the successful development of Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership.He mentioned the significant prospects for expanding cooperation in investment, pharmaceuticals, and other fields, highlighting that Azerbaijani road infrastructure companies have successfully implemented projects in the Balkan region and emphasized Bosnia and Herzegovina's interest in this.President Ilham Aliyev thanked Milorad Dodik for the support shown to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity during and after the occupation.The head of state fondly recalled his visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.President Ilham Aliyev underlined the good opportunities for cooperation in energy, transport infrastructure, and investments.

News.Az