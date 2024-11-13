Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, News.Az reports.

The Prime Minister conveyed greetings from President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari to President Ilham Aliyev, who expressed his appreciation and requested that his own greetings be conveyed in return.The Pakistani Prime Minister congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful organization of COP29 and expressed delight that such a significant event was held in Azerbaijan. He also commended the Azerbaijani leader’s impactful speech at the opening ceremony of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP 29.President Ilham Aliyev thanked the Pakistani Prime Minister for his participation in COP29 and recalled his visit to Pakistan with satisfaction.Both leaders described discussions held and agreements signed during that visit as significant for advancing bilateral relations, and touched upon cooperation in investments, economy, and trade. They noted the increasing frequency of delegation visits and hailed cooperation within international organizations. Additionally, they highlighted the importance of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Pakistan trilateral partnership.

News.Az