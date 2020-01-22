Ilham Aliyev meets with WEF president in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende in Davos.

President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende presented the head of state with one of a limited number of chocolate sets – only 200 pieces – made for distinguished guests on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the Forum.

The sides exchanged views on the history and significance of relations between Azerbaijan and the Davos Forum. The important role of Azerbaijan in regional economy, transport and infrastructure was emphasized. As a continuation of the memorandum signed between the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende, last year, the sides stressed the significance of the letter of intent to be signed today. In accordance with the document, an affiliate regional center of the forum will be established in Azerbaijan.

During the discussion, it was emphasized that such centers were being set up in a handful of countries and their main goal was to meet the challenges and opportunities that led to the fourth industrial revolution.

Then the letter of intent on the establishment of an affiliate regional center of the World Economic Forum in Azerbaijan was signed.

The document was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende.

Borge Brende: Thank you!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much! This is a good beginning for a new page of our relations.

Borge Brende: We also know that when you set a goal, you achieve it. I believe that Azerbaijan is one of the countries best prepared for the fourth industrial revolution.

President Ilham Aliyev: We are proud to be one of the first countries to sign this important document with the Davos Forum. This is indeed a new page in our relations. I hope that the future is as successful as the past.

Borge Brende: Congratulations! And thank you for your support!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you!

News.Az

News.Az