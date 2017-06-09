Ilham Aliyev offers condolences over death of Energy Minister Natig Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has offered his condolences over the death of the country’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.

“The Azerbaijani public suffered a heavy loss with the death of Energy Minister Natig Aliyev at the age of 70, President Aliyev said in his letter of condolences, APA reported.

The letter contains the detailed biography of Natig Aliyev.

President Aliyev said that the memory of Natig Aliyev, a well-known public figure, honored engineer, skilled organizer and a modest person, will always live in the hearts of people.

An obituary was signed by Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva, Artur Rasizade, Ogtay Asadov, Ramiz Mehdiyev, Yagub Eyyubov, Valeh Alasgarov, Hajibala Abutalibov, Akif Alizade, Shahin Mustafayev, Rovnag Abdullayev, Khoshbaxt Yusifzade, Etibar Pirverdiyev, Balababa Rzayev and Natig Abbasov.

A farewell ceremony for the late minister will be held tomorrow from 12:00 to 14:00 local time at the Baku Culture Center named after Shahriyar.

Natig Aliyev will be buried in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

News.Az

