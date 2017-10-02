Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Donald Trump over Las Vegas shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to US President Donald Trump over the horrific shooting in Las Vegas Strip.

“Dear Mr. President, I was deeply saddened by the news of the numerous victims and injured as a result of the brutal shooting of civilians during a music festival in Las Vegas,” President Aliyev told Trump in his letter of condolence, APA reports.

“On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, to the families and closed ones of the deceased and to the entire American people, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” President Aliyev said.

More than 50 people were killed and over 400 injured when a gunman opened fire at people attending the opening of a music festival in Las Vegas. The gunman was killed in a shootout with the police.

News.Az

