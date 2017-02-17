Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Pakistani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Ailyev has offered condolences to Pakistan’s President Mamnoon Hussain over the terror attacks in the country.

“We are deeply saddened by the terror attacks committed in your country in recent days,” said President Aliyev in his letter of condolence, according to AzVision. “We are outraged by those heinous attacks, and consider it essential to conduct a universal, resolute and consistent fight against all forms of terrorism.”

“We share your grief at these difficult times,” he noted.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed and the whole people of Pakistan, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery,” said the president.

“May Allah rest the souls of those who were killed in peace!” he added.

News.Az

