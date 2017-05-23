Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Theresa May over Manchester attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended condolences to British Prime Minister Theresa May over the Manchester arena attack.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of causalities and injuries as a result of terrorist attack in Manchester,” President Aliyev said in his letter of condolences, Azvision reports.

“We condemn this bloody act committed against civilians and consider it important to carry out a joint struggle against terrorism,” he noted.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the bereaved families, the loved ones of those who died and the whole people of Great Britain, and wish the injured the swiftest possible recovery,” added the president.

Note,22 people were killed and more than 59 others were injured Monday night in an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in the British city of Manchester that police are treating as a possible suicide bombing.

News.Az

