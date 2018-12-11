Ilham Aliyev one of most popular leaders in post-Soviet space, research says

Ilham Aliyev one of most popular leaders in post-Soviet space, research says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is one of the most popular leaders of the post-Soviet space in terms of number of Instagram followers, Trend reports citing the research titled “World Leaders on Instagram” by the BCW (Burson Cohn & Wolfe), a global communications and public relations company.

As part of the research, 426 official accounts on Instagram were analyzed, including accounts of the Azerbaijani president and the Foreign Ministry.

In the post-Soviet space, the top five most followed leaders’ list included accounts of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev with 2.91 million followers, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with 831,700 followers, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with 236,700 followers, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko with 123,600 followers and Kazakh Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev with 77,900 followers.

In the global ranking, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed world leader on Instagram with 14.8 million followers. He is closely followed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo with 12.2 million followers. With 10 million followers US President Donald Trump is in third position.

The account of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ranked sixth with 4.35 million followers.

In accordance with the research, over the past year, 142 posts were published in the account of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, 139 of them are with a photo and three with a video. In total, the posts received more than 1.038 million likes and 2,859 comments. The number of followers of the Azerbaijani president grew by 65,420 subscribers, reaching a total of 236,749 users.

News.Az

News.Az