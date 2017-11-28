Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Aghjabadi district

  • Other
  • Share
Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Aghjabadi district

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat orphanage-kindergarten No 4 in Aghjabadi district, whose construction was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten and viewed conditions created here.

The three-storey building was supplied with all necessary equipment. All conditions were created here for children. Amusement facilities were installed and green areas laid out in the yard of the orphanage-kindergarten.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      