Ilham Aliyev opens orphanage-kindergarten in Aghjabadi district

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a 100-seat orphanage-kindergarten No 4 in Aghjabadi district, whose construction was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten and viewed conditions created here.

The three-storey building was supplied with all necessary equipment. All conditions were created here for children. Amusement facilities were installed and green areas laid out in the yard of the orphanage-kindergarten.

