Ilham Aliyev: Our consistent and thought-out policy will lead to resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

"The UN Security Council has adopted four resolutions which explicitly state that the occupying forces must immediately and unconditionally withdraw from the occupied territories. The Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the OSCE, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other organizations have adopted similar decisions and resolutions. The Partnership Priorities document signed between the EU and Azerbaijan expresses great support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of its borders. Thus, from the point of view of history and international law, Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan," the head of state said.

"Throughout the year, Armenia has been making very conflicting, contradictory and nonsensical statements in relation to the conflict. They said that the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” is allegedly an independent state and Azerbaijan should hold negotiations with this “independent state”. This is a lie. Nagorno-Karabakh is not an independent state, no country has ever recognized this illegal entity, including Armenia itself, and during this year the negotiations were held between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Thus, their ludicrous thesis was smashed to smithereens. Then they said that Nagorno-Karabakh was allegedly Armenia and period. It is possible to make such populist statements, but it is impossible to stand behind them. This is also a lie. Nagorno-Karabakh is not Armenia and the whole world knows this. And I stated again that Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark!" President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

"I am convinced that our consistent and thought-out policy will lead to the resolution of the conflict. Our economic strength, our military strength, our political strength and our demographic growth – all these factors are strengthening our position. I am sure that the day will come when Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity. To achieve this, we need to be even stronger, and great steps have been taken this year," the head of state added.

