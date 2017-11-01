Ilham Aliyev: Our relations with Russia are of strategic nature

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin met today in Tehran.

Before the meeting with Ilham Aliyev, Putin said there is strategic partnership between the two countries.



He noted that bilateral efforts to develop relations are not in vain.



“An example of it is the growth in trade turnover: in the first nine months of 2017, this indicator grew by almost 62%,” he said.



In turn, the Azerbaijani president noted that such meetings always lead to good results.



"We give a new impetus to the development of relations, we are very glad that in the economic sphere the trade turnover is growing. This shows great mutual interest of the business structures of the two countries. Our relations with Russia are of a strategic nature. We cooperate in all areas: in the humanitarian, economic, energy, transport, and military-technical areas. Therefore, these are comprehensive relations of friends, neighbors and close partners," the Azerbaijani president said.



He also noted with satisfaction that the forthcoming tripartite summit is a very important event on a global scale.

News.Az

News.Az