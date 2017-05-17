Ilham Aliyev presents medals to Baku 2017 taekwondo winners

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented medals to winners of the men’s taekwondo event held as part of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

Azerbaijan’s Milad Beigi Harchegani won a gold medal in men’s 80 kg taekwondo competition.

The Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games started May 8 and will last until May 22 in Azerbaijan’s capital.

News.Az

