Ilham Aliyev proved that Azerbaijan is a powerful state - Russian expert

Ilham Aliyev proved that Azerbaijan is a powerful state, Russian military expert and political analyst Yevgeny Mikhailov told News.Az.

"He is a strong leader, whose qualities are recognized at the world level. Global superpowers reckon with him. He proved to everyone that Azerbaijan is a powerful regional country with one of the strongest armies in the world, which showed its might. He will remain in the memory of the people for many years," the expert said.

