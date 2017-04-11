Ilham Aliyev received Abdullah Gul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation headed by former Turkish President Abdullah Gul.

According to Oxu.Az, the head of state expressed his satisfaction with the meetings with Gul in Baku, Turkey and other countries.

"Azerbaijan is always in our hearts," said Abdullah Gul, expressing satisfaction with the fact that the presidents and prime ministers of Turkey, including himself, make their first foreign visits to Azerbaijan.

