Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by World Anti-Doping Agency president

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state hailed Azerbaijan’s hosting the WADA Foundation Board and Executive Committee meetings, underlining the importance of the fact that a great number of participants from a number of countries from across the world will be attending the events.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the event participants’ trip to Azerbaijan creates good opportunity for raising their awareness about the country and discussing the prospects for successful cooperation.

President of the World Anti-Doping Agency Craig Reedie hailed his visit to Azerbaijan, and thanked the government of Azerbaijan for supporting the organization of these events. He emphasized that the participation of different countries’ representatives and public figures in the events is of vital importance.

Craig Reedie noted that with his Azerbaijani counterparts he exchanged views over the cooperation issues in fight against doping, describing the establishment of the National Anti-Doping Agency in Azerbaijan as a very important step in this regard. He pointed out that given the fact that Azerbaijan is an important sporting country and has a strong anti-doping organization, all these issues are of great importance.

The head of state thanked the World Anti-Doping Agency, led by Craig Reedie, for supporting the establishment of Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency. President Ilham Aliyev described the founding of such an organization in Azerbaijan two years ago as an important step in the development of sports and the Olympic movement as well as contribution to international cooperation in the field of sports.

The head of state noted that National Anti-Doping Agency operates in compliance with international standards and is fully accredited in Azerbaijan. Saying great importance is attached to the development of sport in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev added that major international sporting events, including the European Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, and other events, as well as the 15th European Youth Olympic Festival planned to be held in the country demonstrate cooperation policy and capabilities of Azerbaijan.

The head of state hailed Azerbaijan’s great achievements in the field of sport as well as the Azerbaijani athletes` winning 18 gold medals and ranking 14th for the number of medals in Rio Olympic Games.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan will continue to closely cooperate with the World Anti-Doping Agency on the anti-doping issues.

