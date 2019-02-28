Ilham Aliyev receives president of Centrist Democrat International

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation of the Centrist Democrat International led by its President Andres Pastrana and including General Secretary Antonio Lopez-Isturiz and General Coordinator for Asia Pacific Cesar Rossello.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the visit and the discussions will contribute to the development of cooperation and dialogue between Azerbaijan and the Centrist Democrat International.

Andres Pastrana highlighted issues on the Centrist Democrat International`s agenda and the organization`s activities. He said that during the visit they met with internally displaced persons, describing the Azerbaijani government`s socially-oriented works to improve their living conditions as exemplary.

Noting that the problems of refugees and internally displaced persons are always the focus of attention, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the consequences of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the settlement process of the dispute.

They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects between the Centrist Democrat International and Azerbaijan, particularly the New Azerbaijan Party.

News.Az

News.Az