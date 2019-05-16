Ilham Aliyev receives president of Chamber of Deputies of Czech Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek.

The head of state noted that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are developing successfully and described the level of the political ties as good. Recalling the visit of the President of the Czech Republic to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said that the expansion of interparliamentary ties contributes to the development of the relations. The head of state underlined good prospects for the economic cooperation and pointed out that members of the Government of the Czech Republic made successful visits to Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the necessity of enhancing relations in economic, trade and investment spheres. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit of the delegation led by President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Radek Vondracek to Azerbaijan would be fruitful and contribute to the strengthening of the bilateral ties.

President of the Chamber of Deputies Radek Vondracek extended greetings of President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman to the head of state. Saying that the large Czech delegation visits Azerbaijan, Radek Vondracek mentioned that the there is Czech-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship group representing various parties at the Parliament of the Czech Republic. He underlined that the main goal of the visit of the delegation to Azerbaijan is to contribute to the development of very good relations between the two countries. Radek Vondracek praised ongoing drastic reforms in various areas in Azerbaijan and said that Czech investors show great interest in Azerbaijan.

They hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic both in the bilateral format and within the European Union and emphasized the importance of intensifying the work of the joint intergovernmental commission.

The head of state thanked for President Milos Zeman`s greetings and asked Radek Vondracek to extend his greetings to the President of the Czech Republic.

News.Az

