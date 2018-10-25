Ilham Aliyev receives president of Inter-Parliamentary Union

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of state thanked Gabriela Barron for her participation and speech in the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Gabriela Barron, AZERTAC reports.

Gabriela Barron thanked for inviting her to this event, and noted that she is pleased to visit Azerbaijan again. She noted that it is important for her to attend the forum both as a member of the Mexican Congress and as the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. Gabriela Barron said IPU plans to hold the fifth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians in Azerbaijan this December. She thanked the President for hosting this important event in Azerbaijan and described it as a very good initiative.

It was noted that the Baku Forum contributes to developing relations among countries and peoples as well as interparliamentary cooperation.

News.Az

