Ilham Aliyev receives president of US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Marc Schneier, AZERTAC reports.

President of the US-based Foundation for Ethnic Understanding Marc Schneier recalled his meetings with President Ilham Aliyev in Baku and in the US.

The sides hailed all conditions created for peaceful coexistence of representatives of different nations and ethnic groups, including the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, underlining their active involvement in the country`s public life.

The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US was pointed out, the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding`s contribution to this relationship was noted during the meeting.

