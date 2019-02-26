Ilham Aliyev: Reforms allow additional funds for improving citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reforms allow to channel additional funds to improving citizens` well-being, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting on economic and social issues, AZERTAC reported.

“As a result of the reforms our revenues, budget revenues are increasing, will continue and must increase,” the president said. “That`s why our economic development is related to the solution of social issues.”

“We have a strong will and a strong social policy,” he added. “At the same time, serious economic and social reforms that have been announced and are being implemented allow us to channel additional financial resources to the improvement of well-being of citizens. I am sure that 2019 will be a successful year for our country and Azerbaijan will move forward on the path of success and development.”

News.Az

