Ilham Aliyev responds to Sargsyan

"The fact that Armenia doesn’t have natural resources, doesn’t mean that the people should suffer from that."

Instead of telling fairytales to French companies, Armenia’s president would have better concentrated on their terrible economic situation in the country, where more than half of population lives beyond the poverty line and without any prospects for the future, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



The president made the remarks addressing a meeting with members of MEDEF (Movement of the Enterprises of France) International in Paris March 14.



“I was informed that several days ago the Armenian president speaking at MEDEF instead of trying to persuade investors to invest in their country, tried to discredit Azerbaijan, its economy with absolutely groundless facts. He was talking about innovations, saying that Armenia is a country of innovations. Frankly speaking, we were laughing in Azerbaijan because there is a very famous saying: ‘If you are so clever, why are you so poor?’ said President Aliyev.



The fact that Armenia doesn’t have natural resources, doesn’t mean that the people should suffer from that, noted the Azerbaijani president.



“Most of the developed countries in the world, including France, don’t have natural resources. But they develop their country because there is proper management, transparency, accountability, standards, education, knowledge, innovation,” said President Aliyev, adding. “Therefore, instead of telling fairytales to French companies, the Armenian president would have better concentrated on their terrible economic situation in the country, where more than half of population lives beyond the poverty line and without any prospects for the future.”



“According to their official statistics, 60,000 people leave Armenia every year. According to our information, this figure is close to 100,000. If it was so good and attractive, probably people would prefer to stay, not to leave,” said the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az

