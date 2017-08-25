Ilham Aliyev reviews new Embraer 190 aircraft - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tourism development in Azerbaijan is one of the priority areas.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today got acquainted with the first Embraer 190 aircraft delivered to Baku for Buta Airways, which was established at CJSC "Azerbaijan Airlines".

Head of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC Jahangir Asgarov informed the head of state about the new airplane Embraer 190 of Buta Airways.

The development of tourism in Azerbaijan is one of the priority areas. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, along with the creation of tourist facilities in the country, consistent measures are being taken to reconstruct the transport infrastructure to the modern level. The creation of a low-cost airline Buta Airways also applies to measures taken at the Cabinet meeting under the President's order to reduce the prices of air tickets.

News.Az

