Ilham Aliyev's visit to Pakistan: A new era of bilateral cooperation

Musawar Hameed Tanoli, Founding President and CEO of the Youth Diplomacy Forum, commented on the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan, highlighting its significance for bilateral relations between the two countries:"This visit by President Ilham Aliyev is pivotal for enhancing the bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. It opens new avenues for collaboration in various sectors such as investment, energy cooperation, textiles, tourism, and oil and gas exploration. The visit also strengthens regional ties between the two nations. We hope that the visit will result in the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding and Agreements, laying the groundwork for further fruitful cooperation."According to Tanoli, Azerbaijan's support for Pakistan's stance on the Kashmir issue and the acknowledgment of the importance of Pakistan's political and moral support during the Second Karabakh War underscore the strength and mutual understanding between the two nations.

News.Az