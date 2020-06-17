President Ilham Aliyev: Situation with COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Azerbaijan

The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks on Tuesday during a video conference with Microsoft Vice-President Philippe Rogge, Head of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs in Central and Eastern Europe Nanna-Louise Linde, and other representatives of the company.

“Although the pandemic seriously interferes with our traditional way of life, we must adapt ourselves to reality,” he said.

President Aliyev thanked the Microsoft representatives for their opinions on Azerbaijan’s efforts to curb the pandemic.

Azerbaijan is also providing assistance to countries fighting the pandemic, the president added. “We have already rendered humanitarian assistance to 29 countries, and this process continues. We are demonstrating ourselves as a reliable member of the international community.”

News.Az