Ilham Aliyev: SOCAR will expand its activities in Ukraine

SOCAR will expand its activities in Ukraine, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has told a joint press conference with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Baku.

“SOCAR has been operating in Ukraine for many years, and it has more than sixty filling stations and four oil depots there. Today, while discussing this issue again, we have agreed that SOCAR would enhance its activities in Ukraine and take concrete actions,” the Azerbaijani President said.

News.Az