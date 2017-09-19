Ilham Aliyev to address UN General Assembly

+ ↺ − 16 px

Discussions will be held on Tuesday, September 19, within the framework of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly at the headquarters of the organization.

According to Oxu.Az, the UN press service reported this report.

By the information, more than 120 heads of state and government, as well as foreign ministers and heads of delegations will address the session.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will deliver speech on September 20 morning.

The general political discussion will end on September 25.

News.Az

