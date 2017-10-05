Ilham Aliyev to take part in Eastern Partnership summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Thank you for the invitation to participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit. I received this invitation from President Tusk in February and said that I definitely will participate."

According to Oxu.Az, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with the delegation headed by the Chairman of the Committee for Politics and Security of the Council of the European Union Walter Stevens, which included the EU ambassadors accredited in Brussels.

The Head of State noted the importance of participation in this event:

"Azerbaijan supported the Eastern Partnership program from the very beginning. I personally attended the first Summit on Eastern Partnership and took part in all summits, except for the last. You probably know about the reason for my absence there. And today there is no reason to miss this important meeting. In a word, we have high hopes for it."

The 5th Eastern Partnership Summit will be held in Brussels on November 24.

