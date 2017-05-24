Ilham Aliyev to visit Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will pay a visit to Hungary.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to APA that the Ambassador of Hungary to Azerbaijan Imre Laslotski said the visit is scheduled for October this year.

The diplomat said that this visit will strengthen the actively developing relations: "Over the past 25 years, political leaders have made a number of important visits. After the visit of the Azerbaijani President to Budapest in 2014, communications have risen to a strategic level. And after Prime Minister Victor Orban's visit to Azerbaijan in 2016, it was decided to make regular visits. "

