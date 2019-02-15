Ilham Aliyev: Today, “might is right” principle prevails in the world

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, the “might is right” principle prevails in the world, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the head of the TV channel "Real" Mirs

"At the initial stage the new government of Armenia made contradictory statements that Azerbaijan should conduct talks not with Armenia but with the self-proclaimed “Nagorno-Karabakh republic”. We immediately rejected these contradictory and incomprehensible statements. The mediators, of course, could not agree with this position either. Sticking to a position of principle, we are committed to negotiations," said the president.

"Today, negotiations are under way between foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Several rounds of negotiations have already been conducted. We hope they will be productive. Therefore, the fact that the negotiations are being conducted can, of course, be regarded as a positive development," the head of state said. According to President Ilham Aliyev, it shows again that the principles stated by the new leadership of Armenia at the initial stage are absolutely unacceptable," he said.

"On the other hand, I have always said that the force factor is coming to the fore in the world. Look at how international law is flagrantly violated in various parts of the world. Whereas earlier attempts were made to somehow conceal that, today they don’t even see the need for that. Today, the “might is right” principle prevails in the world. This is a new reality. We must be ready for it. The world is changing, and we must be prepared for these changes," Ilham Aliyev noted.

"Fortunately, we have been building up our economic and military power for many years. We were somewhat preparing ourselves for the current situation and are now ready for it. Therefore, the force factor has always been and will remain on the agenda. We see this in the example of not only our conflict but also in many other conflicts around the world," said Azerbaijan's president.

"We will use various opportunities, and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is our main goal. The people of Azerbaijan should know that this is the main task of every citizen and the main task of the state. We will continue our policy in this direction," the president said.

