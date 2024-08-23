Ilham Aliyev: Today, we have officially become allies with Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have officially become allies today.

As reported by AZERTAC, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced this in a press statement following talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev."Today, we have officially become allies. This is indeed, I agree, a historic moment. The Treaty on Allied Relations is the highest international document that two countries can sign. And today in Tashkent, we are not just writing a new chapter but a whole new book in our relations. <…> Today, two brotherly peoples, two independent, powerful, sovereign, and dignified states have become official allies. This is a crucial foreign policy step that will define our relations and, to a large extent, the regional policy for years to come," the head of state emphasized.

News.Az