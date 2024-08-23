Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev: Today, we have officially become allies with Uzbekistan

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Ilham Aliyev: Today, we have officially become allies with Uzbekistan

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have officially become allies today.

As reported by AZERTAC, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced this in a press statement following talks with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Today, we have officially become allies. This is indeed, I agree, a historic moment. The Treaty on Allied Relations is the highest international document that two countries can sign. And today in Tashkent, we are not just writing a new chapter but a whole new book in our relations. <…> Today, two brotherly peoples, two independent, powerful, sovereign, and dignified states have become official allies. This is a crucial foreign policy step that will define our relations and, to a large extent, the regional policy for years to come," the head of state emphasized.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      