Ilham Aliyev transfers Chief of Staff of the Internal Troops to reserve

The General of the Internal Troops has been transferred into the reserve.

According to Oxu.Az, the corresponding order was signed by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

In line with the order, Major-General Shirin Khalilov was relieved of his duties as First Deputy Commander of the Internal Troops, Chief of Staff, and transferred to reserve with the right to wear military uniforms.

Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov awarded Khalilov with the "Certificate of Honor of the Ministry of Internal Affairs" and wished him success.

Khalilov was appointed to the post of the first deputy commander of internal troops - Chief of Staff in 2003.

