Ilham Aliyev: U.S. should reconsider its decision on Jerusalem

The U.S. president's decision to recognize the city of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the country’s embassy to this city causes a great concern,

President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks at the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on the issue of Jerusalem in Istanbul on Dec. 13, APA reported.

The Azerbaijani president noted that this decision can negatively affect a fair and comprehensive settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and lead to dangerous consequences in the Middle East.

“We believe that the U.S. should reconsider its decision on Jerusalem,” he added.

The president stressed that Azerbaijan stands for a two state-solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict with East Jerusalem as the capital of the State of Palestine.

