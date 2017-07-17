Ilham Aliyev visits Latvia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official ceremony of welcoming President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been held at the Latvian President's residence - Riga Castle.

According to Oxu.Az, a guard of honor was lined up in honor of the Azerbaijani president in front of the castle, where the national flags of the two countries fluttered.

President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis met President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The state hymns of Azerbaijan and Latvia were performed by the military orchestra.

The head of the guard of honor gave a report to the President of Azerbaijan. The presidents went around the guard of honor.

Representatives of the state and government of Latvia were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, and members of the Azerbaijani delegation were presented the President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev left a note in the book of honorary guests in the emblematic hall of the Riga Palace.



Later the gifts were presented.

After the official welcoming ceremony, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Latvia Raymonds Vejonis held a one-on-one meeting in Riga.



The meeting noted the successful development of bilateral relations in the political, economic and other spheres, the importance of the official visit of the Azerbaijani President to Latvia from the point of view of expanding bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az

News.Az