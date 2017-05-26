Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev visits memorial to Azerbaijan Democratic Republic

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today visited the memorial devoted to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in Baku.

The guard of honor was arranged around the memorial.

The head of state laid a wreath at the memorial.

The national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. 

News.Az


