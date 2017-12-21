Ilham Aliyev: We highly appreciate that Saudi Arabia has not established relations with Armenia

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq al-Sudair.

Tawfiq al-Sudairi expressed gratitude to the head of state for supporting the organization of an international conference on the theme "2017 - the year of Islamic solidarity: Religious and Intercultural Dialogue", APA reports.

During the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said that the Azerbaijani state and people highly appreciate the position of Saudi Arabia, which did not establish any relations with Armenia that occupied Azerbaijani lands and destroyed Muslim monuments and mosques.

News.Az

