Ilia II: Tolerance in Azerbaijan and Georgia is an example to other countries

Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II has hailed tolerance in Georgia and Azerbaijan.

“Tolerance in Azerbaijan and Georgia is an example to other countries,” he told Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade as they met in Tbilisi, AzerTag reports.

“There are nearly 400 mosques and numerous religious schools in Georgia. The country is home to a large Muslim community. They enjoy all conditions for performing their rituals and prayers.” “Islamic monuments are protected in Georgia. And Georgian religious monuments in Azerbaijan are also under protection, and I believe they will be always protected,” he said.

