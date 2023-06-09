Illegal Armenian armed detachments continue smuggling weapons to Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)
Illegal Armenian armed groups continue to smuggle weapons from Armenia to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, News.Az reports.
The military column supplies Armenia’s fighting positions.
The video footage below clearly shows the movement of four KAMAZ trucks, one KAMAZ with a fuel tank and one UAZ car on the Khankendi- Karkijahan -Khalfali road.