Illegal Armenian armed detachments open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

On June 4, starting from 04:20 to 13:55, members of an illegal Armenian armed detachment in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the directions of the Shusha and Khojaly districts, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in these directions, the ministry stated.

Moreover, at about 12:20, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments attempted to install long-term fortification devices in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Shusha district.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units, added the ministry.

