Illegal Armenian armed formations carry out military transportation accompanied by Russian peacekeepers – Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

After the incident that occurred on the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu dirt road on March 5, the use of this road by the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping forces for conducting military transportation again was recorded by technical surveillance equipment of the Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction, the Ministry of Defence told News.az.

During the day on March 7, the movement of military vehicles of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in convoys from the mentioned road was provided under the accomplishment of the Russian peacekeeping forces. By technical surveillance means it was once again recorded that the road was used for military transportation despite the refutation and hypocrisy of Armenia.

The implementation of military transportation accompanied by the Russian peacekeeping forces, which is a gross violation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately.

We reiterate that providing weapons, ammunition, mines, supplies and other military equipment by Armenia to illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, as well as transporting military personnel to combat positions and their rotating using this method, is a gross violation of Azerbaijan's sovereignty, the provisions of the Trilateral Statement and the continuation of the policy of military aggression against Azerbaijan. If such actions are not immediately and permanently stopped, the Azerbaijani side will have to take the necessary measures to suppress the actions of Armenia and illegal Armenian military formations in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

The events that occurred once again confirm the essential and inevitable need for Azerbaijan to establish a regime of control over the Lachin road.

News.Az